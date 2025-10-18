Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 720 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 137.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2%

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

