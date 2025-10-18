iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after purchasing an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

