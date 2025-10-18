Ariston Services Group Decreases Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Ariston Services Group lowered its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

