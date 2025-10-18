Ariston Services Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ariston Services Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,373,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

