iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Position Lifted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 204,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

