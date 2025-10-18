Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after buying an additional 386,721 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.