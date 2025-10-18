Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $42,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE APD opened at $253.32 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

