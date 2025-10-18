Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

PANW opened at $207.89 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

