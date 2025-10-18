Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 150,874 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,360,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 250,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

