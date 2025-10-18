Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

