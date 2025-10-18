Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

