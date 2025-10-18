Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Welltower Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE WELL opened at $175.33 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

