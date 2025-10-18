Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $92.29 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.