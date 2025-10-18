UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

