Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 994 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 404,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1,350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.