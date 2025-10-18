6,086 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

