Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $32.23 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NSC opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

