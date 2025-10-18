3,257 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

