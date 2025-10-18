AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 40.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Enbridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3%

Enbridge stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

