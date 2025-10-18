AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

