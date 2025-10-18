EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Holdings Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

