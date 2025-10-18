Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of NVR by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,650.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8,066.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,574.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $120.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.