Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $206.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

