Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 321 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616,559 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $81.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

