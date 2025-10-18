Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $347.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.56 and a 200 day moving average of $317.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

