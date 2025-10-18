Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $241,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

