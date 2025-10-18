Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,335,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 162,677 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 954,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 179,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

