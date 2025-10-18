The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 131.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 919,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 67.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

