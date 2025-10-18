Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 9,866 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $27.77 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

