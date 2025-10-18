Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

