SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

