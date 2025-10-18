Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

