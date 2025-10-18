Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4%

ADP opened at $281.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.