Citizens Business Bank Buys 128 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $262.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.47.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

