WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

