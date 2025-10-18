Manchester Financial Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $12,726,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.