Aspiriant LLC Purchases 27,323 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.