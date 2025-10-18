Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1%

CRM opened at $243.27 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,931,019.44. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,521,495. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.