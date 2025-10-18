Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 202 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ADSK opened at $303.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

