Manchester Financial Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

