SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Position Raised by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

