Aspiriant LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 120.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

NYSE:TT opened at $416.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.59 and its 200-day moving average is $411.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

