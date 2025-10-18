Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $117.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

