Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

