Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

MGK stock opened at $402.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.08 and its 200 day moving average is $360.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $410.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

