Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.06 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.78 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $626.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.