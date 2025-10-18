AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

