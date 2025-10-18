Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.