Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $346.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

