Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 790 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 540,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,874. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

